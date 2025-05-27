Previous
A new bud...

There are so many things to watch in the garden. I love seeing the different plants bud and put on flowers. It is so amazing to observe the transitions.
GaryW

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely pov
May 27th, 2025  
Diane Marie
I love this picture. Can't really explain why. :)
May 27th, 2025  
