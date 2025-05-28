Previous
Variety of Blackeyed Susan... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3077

Variety of Blackeyed Susan...

I am a fan of all Blackeyed Susan varieties, but this one is my favorite. It is a volunteer in our yard so I am going to work to save the seeds and propagate this variety. I'll let you know next year!
28th May 2025 28th May 25

GaryW

2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Julie Ryan ace
Very pretty
May 28th, 2025  
George
Striking!
May 28th, 2025  
