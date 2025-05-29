Sign up
Previous
Photo 3078
Our small garden...
This is a partial view of our small garden. We moved to mostly containers and raised beds this year to provide the plants with much better "purchased" soil! They are much happier!
29th May 2025
29th May 25
3
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
plants
,
garden
,
south
,
small
,
walkway
,
beds
,
containers
Pat Knowles
ace
That is a very interesting garden. Looks much easier to keep tidy!
May 29th, 2025
KV
ace
Looks very nice… we have a lot of raised planter beds… mostly to keep our dog Sugar from digging… hasn’t stopped her from getting into two of the bigger ones though.
May 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
An attractive garden, and easier to maintain I'm sure!
May 29th, 2025
