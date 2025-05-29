Previous
Our small garden... by thewatersphotos
Our small garden...

This is a partial view of our small garden. We moved to mostly containers and raised beds this year to provide the plants with much better "purchased" soil! They are much happier!
GaryW

Pat Knowles ace
That is a very interesting garden. Looks much easier to keep tidy!
May 29th, 2025  
KV ace
Looks very nice… we have a lot of raised planter beds… mostly to keep our dog Sugar from digging… hasn’t stopped her from getting into two of the bigger ones though.
May 29th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
An attractive garden, and easier to maintain I'm sure!
May 29th, 2025  
