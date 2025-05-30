Previous
Peeping through... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3079

Peeping through...

My wife's raised bed garden is "full" of Zinnias and other plants. This one is barely peeping through to get light.

Still waiting on my camera repair...now they say "the end of next week"!
30th May 2025 30th May 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Going to be a lovely garden!
May 31st, 2025  
