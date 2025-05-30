Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3079
Peeping through...
My wife's raised bed garden is "full" of Zinnias and other plants. This one is barely peeping through to get light.
Still waiting on my camera repair...now they say "the end of next week"!
30th May 2025
30th May 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3079
photos
94
followers
69
following
843% complete
View this month »
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
flower
,
spring
,
plants
,
south
,
zinnia
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Going to be a lovely garden!
May 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close