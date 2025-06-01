Previous
Fleabane... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3081

Fleabane...

This is a native plant that can become prolific in our area. Apparently it has good benefits and is not particularly invasive.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
844% complete

Corinne C ace
Pretty!
June 2nd, 2025  
