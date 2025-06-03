Previous
Next
Joe Pye is blooming... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3083

Joe Pye is blooming...

Joe Pye is blooming. Can't wait to see the butterflies that will find it!
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
845% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nicely detailed close up
June 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact