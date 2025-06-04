Previous
It's a new one... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3084

It's a new one...

So my old camera was "beyond repair"! Sad...I had that camera for 10 years and one month!

Time for a new one. This is the Nikon Z6ii. I'm looking forward to learning how to use it!
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
