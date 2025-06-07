Previous
Blackeyed Susans in the garden... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3087

Blackeyed Susans in the garden...

I've been working outside all day, trimming tree limbs and finally finishing cleaning the burn pile (a task I have put off until today).
I did have time to take a photo of the Blackeyed Susans in our raised bed.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Corinne C ace
What a beautiful pic!
June 8th, 2025  
