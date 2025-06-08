Sign up
Previous
Photo 3088
We have Blueberries...
We planted these Blueberries several years ago, but trees grew up around them. Earlier this year I cleaned out the overgrowth and found them. We "room to breathe and get sunshine" they have flourished. They are beginning to ripen.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3088
photos
95
followers
71
following
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
8th June 2025 5:38am
Tags
fruit
,
blue
,
spring
,
plants
,
south
,
blueberries
