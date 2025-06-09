Previous
Wild flower in the field... by thewatersphotos
Wild flower in the field...

I took a walk in the hayfield today and found several of these native flowers. I'm not sure what they are.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
