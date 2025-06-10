Previous
More from the hayfield... by thewatersphotos
More from the hayfield...

This is wild onion. If you pull it up there is a small bulb onion the size of a US nickel.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
