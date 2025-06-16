Sign up
Photo 3096
Hiding amongst the Bergamot...
The bumble bees have been loving the Bergamot. I caught this one hiding.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
16th June 2025 4:22am
Tags
flower
bee
spring
south
bumble
bergamot
KV
ace
So pretty… we have red bee balm… I think bergamot is related and also in the mint family. Nice sharp image.
June 18th, 2025
