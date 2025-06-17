Previous
Reminiscing friends... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3097

Reminiscing friends...

I took my 92 year old mom (on the right above) on a two hour trip to visit some friends. The one above is 93 years old. We also had some business to take care of.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
848% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
They both look much younger than their ages… looks like they are having a nice visit.
June 18th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
great that you help her keep these important links - good for brain and body and spirit :-)
June 18th, 2025  
Wendy Stout ace
Lovely
June 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact