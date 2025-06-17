Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3097
Reminiscing friends...
I took my 92 year old mom (on the right above) on a two hour trip to visit some friends. The one above is 93 years old. We also had some business to take care of.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3097
photos
97
followers
70
following
848% complete
View this month »
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th June 2025 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
,
spring
,
trip
,
mother
,
south
,
visits
KV
ace
They both look much younger than their ages… looks like they are having a nice visit.
June 18th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
great that you help her keep these important links - good for brain and body and spirit :-)
June 18th, 2025
Wendy Stout
ace
Lovely
June 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close