Previous
Photo 3098
Silver-Spotted Skipper...
My app identifies this as "Epargyreus Clarus" aka Silver Spotted Skipper.
I'm trying to document the bees and butterflies, and occasional hummingbirds I see on the Bergamot.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
2
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
18th June 2025 4:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
butterfly
,
south
,
skipper
,
bergmot
George
Superb detail
June 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful skipper capture.
June 18th, 2025
