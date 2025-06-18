Previous
Silver-Spotted Skipper... by thewatersphotos
Silver-Spotted Skipper...

My app identifies this as "Epargyreus Clarus" aka Silver Spotted Skipper.
I'm trying to document the bees and butterflies, and occasional hummingbirds I see on the Bergamot.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
George
Superb detail
June 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful skipper capture.
June 18th, 2025  
