Previous
Photo 3099
Rural Alabama...
I have passed this old barn many times, so I finally stopped to take some pictures. I showed my wife some edit options and she chose this Sepia edit.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
2
2
365
NIKON Z 6_2
19th June 2025 3:37am
sepia
,
barn
,
spring
,
rural
,
alabama
,
edit
,
south
Charper
I like that pic. I like old wood and barns. Great shot!
June 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely country scene and nice tones.
June 19th, 2025
