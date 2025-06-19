Previous
Rural Alabama... by thewatersphotos
Rural Alabama...

I have passed this old barn many times, so I finally stopped to take some pictures. I showed my wife some edit options and she chose this Sepia edit.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Charper
I like that pic. I like old wood and barns. Great shot!
June 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely country scene and nice tones.
June 19th, 2025  
