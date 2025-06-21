Previous
American Painted Lady... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3101

American Painted Lady...

Saw this beautiful lady on the Joe Pye Weed today.
(Took this photo today, 6/21/25, can't seem to get the date on my camera correct!)
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
849% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact