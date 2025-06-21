Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3101
American Painted Lady...
Saw this beautiful lady on the Joe Pye Weed today.
(Took this photo today, 6/21/25, can't seem to get the date on my camera correct!)
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3101
photos
96
followers
71
following
849% complete
View this month »
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
20th June 2025 11:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
weed
,
south
,
painted lady
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close