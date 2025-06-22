Sign up
Photo 3102
Daylily...
This Daylily has been dormant for the last couple of years. I'm not sure why. This year it, along with others in this garden have decided to bloom!
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3103
photos
97
followers
71
following
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
bloom
,
summer
,
south
,
daylily
KV
ace
Pretty… I’m sure you are happy to see it bloom again.
June 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely bright yellow lily!
June 23rd, 2025
