Daylily...

This Daylily has been dormant for the last couple of years. I'm not sure why. This year it, along with others in this garden have decided to bloom!
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
KV ace
Pretty… I’m sure you are happy to see it bloom again.
June 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely bright yellow lily!
June 23rd, 2025  
