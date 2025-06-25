Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3105
Expanding the sod...
In our backyard. Set out two pallets of sod in less that 3 hours with the help of two great friends from our Sunday School class!!
Sorry for not commenting...should be back soon!
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3106
photos
97
followers
71
following
850% complete
View this month »
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
25th June 2025 4:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nikon
,
grass
,
backyard
,
summer
,
south
,
sod
,
centipede
,
sprinkler
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close