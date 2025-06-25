Previous
Next
Expanding the sod... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3105

Expanding the sod...

In our backyard. Set out two pallets of sod in less that 3 hours with the help of two great friends from our Sunday School class!!
Sorry for not commenting...should be back soon!
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact