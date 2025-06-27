Previous
About to open... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3107

About to open...

Found this flower on the front porch, about to open.
27th June 2025

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
851% complete

