Photo 3107
About to open...
Found this flower on the front porch, about to open.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3108
photos
97
followers
71
following
Tags
red
plant
flower
porch
summer
south
