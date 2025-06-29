Previous
Ready to cut hay... by thewatersphotos
Ready to cut hay...

The brothers who cut our hayfield have several "old" tractors (they say they are easier to work on than the new "computerized" tractors!). This one is typically used to cut then rake the hay.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Mags ace
With a roof! What a nice luxury to have in the hot sun. Nice vignette too.
June 29th, 2025  
