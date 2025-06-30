Previous
Chasing butterflies... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3110

Chasing butterflies...

That was me this afternoon...chasing butterflies! These yellow ones have been allusive until today when this one seemed much more willing to have its photo taken!
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Corinne C ace
What a delightful close up!
July 1st, 2025  
Kathy ace
Well captured.
July 1st, 2025  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
July 1st, 2025  
