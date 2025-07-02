Previous
In the sunlight... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3112

In the sunlight...

More rain this afternoon but then bright sunshine. I looked out the window and saw the light on the Indian Blanket flowers. I think I have a photo bomber.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
