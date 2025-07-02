Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3112
In the sunlight...
More rain this afternoon but then bright sunshine. I looked out the window and saw the light on the Indian Blanket flowers. I think I have a photo bomber.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3112
photos
98
followers
71
following
852% complete
View this month »
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
2nd July 2025 6:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
flower
,
summer
,
south
,
indian blanket
,
photo bomber
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close