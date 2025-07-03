Previous
Early fireworks... by thewatersphotos
We have two towns that adjoin each other so for some holidays they "alternate" celebration days. This year we went to the one that celebrated on July 3rd.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Barb ace
Awesome fireworks photo!
July 6th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful!
July 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
July 6th, 2025  
