Into the woods... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3114

Into the woods...

This is not the best picture, the light was way too bright! But, it shows our son and his son going into the woods. This was a maiden voyage for our grandson's "Trak Chair" into our woods.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
LManning (Laura) ace
What a terrific innovation, so that he can go offroading!
July 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a wonderful capture and creation.
July 6th, 2025  
