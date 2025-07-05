Previous
Chasing the hay baler... by thewatersphotos
Chasing the hay baler...

He became obsessed with the hay baler and with his new Trak, he can chase it through the field!
5th July 2025

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Mags ace
I'll bet he was excited! Nicely captured.
July 6th, 2025  
