"It's so hot out here!"... by thewatersphotos
"It's so hot out here!"...

The new grandpup was laid out on the concrete porch to try to stay cool in the summer heat!
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful portrait of this gorgeous pup!
July 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Precious fur baby! I know that look.
July 7th, 2025  
