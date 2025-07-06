Sign up
Previous
Photo 3116
"It's so hot out here!"...
The new grandpup was laid out on the concrete porch to try to stay cool in the summer heat!
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
2
3
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3116
photos
99
followers
71
following
853% complete
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
dog
,
hot
,
summer
,
pup
,
south
,
cool
,
heat
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful portrait of this gorgeous pup!
July 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Precious fur baby! I know that look.
July 7th, 2025
