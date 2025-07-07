Previous
Too close for comfort... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3117

Too close for comfort...

Walking under a tree limb and felt spider web on my face and head...looked up and there it was!!
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
