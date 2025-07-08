Previous
Monochrome Zinnia... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3118

Monochrome Zinnia...

I do enjoy Monochrome. I think it show lots of detail that might be missed I color.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

GaryW

2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
This one certainly does
July 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
Super detail!
July 12th, 2025  
