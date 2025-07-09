Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3119
Chasing Butterflies 1...
I am sure it is a funny sight watching me move around and get into difficult positions to capture butterflies!
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
3
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3122
photos
99
followers
71
following
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
4
3
1
365
flower
,
summer
,
butterflies
,
south
,
stem
,
zinnia
Annie-Sue
ace
How funny that it's visiting this practically dead flower - when you've clearly got better ones.
July 12th, 2025
Pat
I love all the detail in this and I can imagine the position you were in to get it!
Fantastic capture.
July 12th, 2025
Barb
ace
Great clarity!
July 12th, 2025
