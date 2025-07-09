Previous
Next
Chasing Butterflies 1... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3119

Chasing Butterflies 1...

I am sure it is a funny sight watching me move around and get into difficult positions to capture butterflies!
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
855% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
How funny that it's visiting this practically dead flower - when you've clearly got better ones.
July 12th, 2025  
Pat
I love all the detail in this and I can imagine the position you were in to get it!
Fantastic capture.
July 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
Great clarity!
July 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact