Photo 3120
Purple...
These purple Zinnias have just begun to bloom. I like their shape and their color is one of my favorites!
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3122
photos
99
followers
71
following
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
color
,
summer
,
south
,
zinnia
Barb
ace
Lovely, Gary! I haven't seen purple zinnias before...
July 12th, 2025
