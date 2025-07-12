Sign up
Previous
Photo 3122
First of seven loads...
This is one of the brothers who cut our hay taking off the first of seven loads of hay from our field. There are 17 bales on all the loads except the last, which only had 14. He carries it about 3 miles to his farm to feed his 72 "mama cows".
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3122
photos
99
followers
71
following
855% complete
View this month »
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
12th July 2025 10:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
hay
,
south
,
trailer
,
bales
,
hayfield
,
loads
