Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3123
"Hummer Wars"...
Able to catch 4 Hummingbirds "at war" outside our bedroom window around the feeder.
I used AI in Lightroom to remove the feeder.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3123
photos
99
followers
72
following
855% complete
View this month »
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
13th July 2025 8:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
hummingbird
,
flight
,
summer
,
south
,
fighting
Mags
ace
How delightful! They are so interesting to watch.
July 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close