"Hummer Wars"... by thewatersphotos
"Hummer Wars"...

Able to catch 4 Hummingbirds "at war" outside our bedroom window around the feeder.
I used AI in Lightroom to remove the feeder.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Mags ace
How delightful! They are so interesting to watch.
July 13th, 2025  
