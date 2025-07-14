Previous
Coneflower... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3124

Coneflower...

Our single Coneflower continues to bloom! We have others in their first year but no blooms.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful!
July 14th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautifully photographed!
July 14th, 2025  
Jon Lip
Looks good with the black background.
July 14th, 2025  
