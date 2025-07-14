Sign up
Previous
Photo 3124
Coneflower...
Our single Coneflower continues to bloom! We have others in their first year but no blooms.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
View this month »
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
14th July 2025 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
purple
,
flower
,
summer
,
south
,
focus
,
background
,
coneflower
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
July 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautifully photographed!
July 14th, 2025
Jon Lip
Looks good with the black background.
July 14th, 2025
