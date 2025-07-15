Previous
Downtown residence... by thewatersphotos
Downtown residence...

There are a few of these, secondary story residences in our downtown area. I've known one person who lived in one and he and his wife loved it. He said it was convenient to things they wanted to do.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Mags ace
Nice balcony to sit with morning coffee and watch the world go by.
July 20th, 2025  
