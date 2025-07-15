Sign up
Photo 3125
Downtown residence...
There are a few of these, secondary story residences in our downtown area. I've known one person who lived in one and he and his wife loved it. He said it was convenient to things they wanted to do.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3129
photos
100
followers
60
following
857% complete
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
Tags
downtown
,
deck
,
summer
,
south
,
upstairs
,
residence
Mags
ace
Nice balcony to sit with morning coffee and watch the world go by.
July 20th, 2025
