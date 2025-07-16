Previous
Dramatic... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3125

Dramatic...

Our courthouse square on a blustery day. Added a lot processing.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks very impressive!
July 17th, 2025  
