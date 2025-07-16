Sign up
Previous
Photo 3125
Dramatic...
Our courthouse square on a blustery day. Added a lot processing.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3125
photos
100
followers
59
following
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
16th July 2025 12:18pm
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
fountain
,
courthouse
,
summer
,
south
,
processing
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks very impressive!
July 17th, 2025
