Downtown mural... by thewatersphotos
Downtown mural...

Wanted to show some detail of this mural that adorns the side wall of the county historical building.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Mags ace
A beautiful mural!
July 20th, 2025  
