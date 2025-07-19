Previous
Another section of mural...
Another section of mural...

In the upper corner you can see the courthouse tower that is so often photographed by yours truly.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Pat
What a lovely mural showing the highlights of your town and I like how it’s depicted in sepia tones.
I also like the handy bench so you can sit and enjoy it.
July 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture of this mural! One artist did a great job!
July 20th, 2025  
