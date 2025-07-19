Sign up
Photo 3129
Another section of mural...
In the upper corner you can see the courthouse tower that is so often photographed by yours truly.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
train
town
mural
courthouse
summer
tower
airplane
south
Pat
What a lovely mural showing the highlights of your town and I like how it’s depicted in sepia tones.
I also like the handy bench so you can sit and enjoy it.
July 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture of this mural! One artist did a great job!
July 20th, 2025
