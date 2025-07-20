Sign up
Previous
Photo 3130
Church in monochrome...
This is an iconic church in our area. It is large and continues to expand. I always like the steeple but today the clouds were magnificent!
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
3
2
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3130
photos
100
followers
61
following
857% complete
View this month »
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
clouds
,
downtown
,
summer
,
south
,
steeple
LManning (Laura)
ace
Absolutely perfect for black and white.
July 20th, 2025
Diane Marie
Gotta love a good church photo!
July 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Excellent b&w!
July 20th, 2025
