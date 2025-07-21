Sign up
Previous
Photo 3131
Mid-air collision...
Two Gulf Fritillary butterflies seem to collide trying to get to the same Zinnia. We have lots of these butterflies competing in the garden.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
2
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3131
photos
100
followers
61
following
7
2
1
365
NIKON Z 6_2
21st July 2025 4:32pm
black
,
orange
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
south
,
zinnia
,
gulf fritillary
Corinne C
ace
So colorful, a wonderful image
July 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely motion capture.
July 22nd, 2025
