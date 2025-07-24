Sign up
Previous
Photo 3134
Joe Pye Weed has gone to seed...
Unfortunately, we had no success collecting seed and getting them to produce plants this year. I think we will try again!
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3134
photos
100
followers
61
following
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
summer
,
butterflies
,
south
,
bees
,
joe pye weed
Dorothy
ace
I like Joe Pye. Better luck next year.
July 25th, 2025
