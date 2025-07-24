Previous
Joe Pye Weed has gone to seed... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3134

Joe Pye Weed has gone to seed...

Unfortunately, we had no success collecting seed and getting them to produce plants this year. I think we will try again!
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
I like Joe Pye. Better luck next year.
July 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact