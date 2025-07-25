Previous
The train is passing... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3135

The train is passing...

Just as I arrived downtown I heard the train. I missed the engine but got these cars.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Nice pov and bold colors
July 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact