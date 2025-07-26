Previous
Working in the shade... by thewatersphotos
Working in the shade...

I saw this bee working in the shade of this flower. We are experiencing record temperature here approaching 100 degrees F. Everything is seeking shade!!
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
