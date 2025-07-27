Previous
In the studio... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3137

In the studio...

We are back in the studio this afternoon making photos for my wife's Etsy shop! She is designing shoes/sandals for a new doll. This is one of her new creations. She makes the patterns, cuts the fabric and constructs the shoe.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
859% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact