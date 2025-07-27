Sign up
In the studio...
We are back in the studio this afternoon making photos for my wife's Etsy shop! She is designing shoes/sandals for a new doll. This is one of her new creations. She makes the patterns, cuts the fabric and constructs the shoe.
27th July 2025
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
shop
shoe
summer
south
wife
sandal
photo studio
