Weed, Native or Both... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3139

Weed, Native or Both...

Most of us would call this a weed, but it is also a native plant to our area. And it will propagate itself from all those seeds!!
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Mags ace
Nice capture! It looks a lot like American Burn Weed.
July 29th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Lovely close up
July 29th, 2025  
