Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3139
Weed, Native or Both...
Most of us would call this a weed, but it is also a native plant to our area. And it will propagate itself from all those seeds!!
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3139
photos
100
followers
61
following
860% complete
View this month »
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
29th July 2025 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
native
,
summer
,
weed
,
seeds
,
south
Mags
ace
Nice capture! It looks a lot like American Burn Weed.
July 29th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Lovely close up
July 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close