Locked in for the night... by thewatersphotos
Locked in for the night...

Our "yard" has a fence around it with a gate (above) at the driveway opening. We "lock" it at night (no lock, just closed gate) to keep deer and other wildlife out of the yard.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Corinne C ace
Great textures and colors. We do have a fence too that we keep closed and we hope the deers won't jump over it :-)
July 31st, 2025  
Mags ace
Love the rusty textures.
July 31st, 2025  
