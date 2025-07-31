Previous
Different clouds... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3141

Different clouds...

Some puffy clouds and some wispy clouds as seen across the hayfield!
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact