Southern grapes...
Photo 3143

Southern grapes...

Actually these are Muscadines and they are wild. There are some here that grow vineyards of domestic Muscadines for juice, jellies and jams, as well as wine. The ones above will turn bronze when they ripen.
2nd August 2025

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Barb
Lovely capture of beautiful fruit!
August 2nd, 2025  
KV
Beautiful!
August 2nd, 2025  
