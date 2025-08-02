Sign up
Previous
Photo 3143
Southern grapes...
Actually these are Muscadines and they are wild. There are some here that grow vineyards of domestic Muscadines for juice, jellies and jams, as well as wine. The ones above will turn bronze when they ripen.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
2
2
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3143
photos
100
followers
62
following
861% complete
View this month »
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
2nd August 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grapes
,
summer
,
vines
,
southern
,
south
,
muscadine
Barb
ace
Lovely capture of beautiful fruit!
August 2nd, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful!
August 2nd, 2025
