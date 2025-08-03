Previous
Brown Turkey Fig branch... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3144

Brown Turkey Fig branch...

This branch is coming from the base of the fig bush. I'm wanting to cut in and try to root it, then move to a better location. We have had a poor fig crop this year and it may be the location of this fig bush.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
861% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact