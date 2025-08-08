Previous
Raspberries...I think? by thewatersphotos
Raspberries...I think?

Another photo from the nursery. Any help on identifying these is appreciated!
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Pat
I think it’s an Aster but don’t quote me on it. It’s very pretty.
August 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh just lovely!
August 9th, 2025  
