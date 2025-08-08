Sign up
Photo 3149
Raspberries...I think?
Another photo from the nursery. Any help on identifying these is appreciated!
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
8th August 2025 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
blooms
,
summer
,
south
,
unknown
,
edible
Pat
I think it’s an Aster but don’t quote me on it. It’s very pretty.
August 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh just lovely!
August 9th, 2025
