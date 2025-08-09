Previous
Butterfly Bush... by thewatersphotos
Photo 3150

Butterfly Bush...

This is new to our garden this year. We've had Butterfly Bushes before but after years of service they died. We have tried a couple since but they never lived. I got this one at one of the "Big Box Stores" nearby and it has done very well!
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Delightful
August 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Splendid capture! Pretty color and detail.
August 10th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely colour. We have one like this in our front yard.
August 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact