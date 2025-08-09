Sign up
Previous
Photo 3150
Butterfly Bush...
This is new to our garden this year. We've had Butterfly Bushes before but after years of service they died. We have tried a couple since but they never lived. I got this one at one of the "Big Box Stores" nearby and it has done very well!
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
3
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2025 Update! I'm continuing on this journey of photographs daily! It stretches me and keeps me fresh seeing all the ideas my friends...
3150
photos
101
followers
64
following
863% complete
View this month »
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
9th August 2025 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
blue
,
flower
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
butterfly bush
,
south
Corinne C
ace
Delightful
August 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Splendid capture! Pretty color and detail.
August 10th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely colour. We have one like this in our front yard.
August 10th, 2025
